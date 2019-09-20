× Orange couch from ‘Friends’ is in Chicago this weekend

CHICAGO — Calling all “Friends” fans! The orange couch from Central Perk is on a world tour and stopping in Chicago this weekend.

The couch tour is part the hit NBC sitcom’s 25th anniversary celebration. Following the couch’s first appearance at the Grand Canyon, it will appears in other famous places around the globe, including the Eiffel Tower, the Empire State Building and other iconic destinations.

The couch will be at Chicago’s Maggie Daley Park on Sept. 21 and the Willis Tower Skydeck on Sept. 20-22. Stop by with YOUR “friends” and take a photo!

So where did the iconic couch come from? One of the show’s set decorators found it in a storage area of the Warner Brothers lot, and said he had no idea where it originally came from.