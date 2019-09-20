WGN SPECIAL COVERAGE: SUV drives into Woodfield Mall

Lunchbreak: Sürfentürfen – Scallops & Pork Belly with Sauerkraut Puree

Posted 12:54 PM, September 20, 2019, by , Updated at 02:02PM, September 20, 2019

Chef Mark Steuer

Funkenhausen

1708 W. Chicago Ave.

https://www.funkenhausen.com/

Event:

Funkenhausen (German & Southern mash-up restaurant) is celebrating Oktoberfest starting this month with their own twist, called “Funktoberfest”. They’ve teamed up with 18th Street Brewery on a collaboration beer in the style of a traditional Oktoberfest beer, which will be available for the entirety of Oktoberfest, Sept. 22 to Oct. 6. On the last day, Oct. 6, a traditional 3-course German meal will be available at Funkenhausen for $35 with an after-party following dinner service.

Recipe:

Funkenhausen’s Sürfentürfen Recipe

 

Ingredients:

  • 3 sea scallops, we use 10-20 count
  • 3 - 1oz (roughly 2T size) chunks of braised pork belly (recipe below)
  • 2 oz (4T) sauerkraut puree (recipe below)
  • 3 oz (6T or 1/3 cup) marinated stone fruit (we use plums, but peaches, apricot, nectarine and cherry all work – pitted and seasoned with sea salt, chopped parsley and thyme, olive oil and a splash of lemon juice)
  • 1 oz (2T) stone ground mustard
  • Salt and pepper, to taste
  • 1 T Canola oil
  • 1 oz (2T) butter

 

Instructions:

  • In a hot sauté pan, add canola oil until it begins to smoke, turn down slightly
  • Season scallops with salt and add to hot pan
  • Cook over medium high heat until scallops begin to caramelize, then add pork belly to pan
  • Cook until belly begins to caramelize, then flip belly (not scallops) and add butter
  • Cook until butter is melted, then flip the scallops and using a spoon, baste scallops and belly for about 30 seconds
  • Transfer scallops and pork to a paper towel while you begin to plate
  • Put down 3 dollops of kraut puree on the plate, and three small dots of the mustard all in a circle
  • Place belly on the mustard, and scallops on the kraut puree
  • Toss your sliced fruit in a bowl with sea salt, chopped parsley and thyme, olive oil and a splash of lemon juice, stir lightly to combine flavors, then plate the fruit almost haphazardly around the scallops and pork
  • We like to garnish with chives or microgreens, but they are not absolutely necessary

 

Pork Belly Braise

 

Ingredients:

  • 1 pork belly (about 5 lb.), cured overnight (with a mixture of additional salt, pepper, brown sugar, crushed garlic & thyme)
  • 2 qt. (8 cups) onions, celery and carrots; chopped small
  • 6 garlic cloves, minced
  • 4 thyme sprigs
  • 2 qt. (8 cups) red wine
  • 2 qt. (8 cups) stock
  • 2 T salt
  • 1 T Sriracha

 

Method:

  • To cure the pork belly, season with a generous mixture of salt, pepper, brown sugar, crushed garlic and fresh thyme. Massage the ingredients onto the pork belly, seal in a plastic bag and refrigerate overnight.
  • Sauté vegetables, garlic and thyme in a pan, add wine and allow it to reduce by half. Add stock, salt, and Sriracha.
  • Rinse belly and place in 4” pan, cover with vegetable mix with liquid. Add water until liquid is just to top of belly.
  • Braise at 325 deg. for approximately 3 hours, basting every 30 min, until caramelized.
  • Allow to cool in liquid. Press to dry overnight in refrigerator.

Sauerkraut Puree

 

  • 2 qt. (8 cups) sauerkraut
  • 1 cup cream
  • 3 T canola oil

Method:

Combine kraut and cream in a sauce pan and bring to a simmer. Transfer to blender and puree, using oil to emulsify, Check seasoning and pass through strainer.

 

 

