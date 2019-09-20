Lunchbreak: Sürfentürfen – Scallops & Pork Belly with Sauerkraut Puree

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chef Mark Steuer

Funkenhausen

1708 W. Chicago Ave.

https://www.funkenhausen.com/

Event:

Funkenhausen (German & Southern mash-up restaurant) is celebrating Oktoberfest starting this month with their own twist, called “Funktoberfest”. They’ve teamed up with 18th Street Brewery on a collaboration beer in the style of a traditional Oktoberfest beer, which will be available for the entirety of Oktoberfest, Sept. 22 to Oct. 6. On the last day, Oct. 6, a traditional 3-course German meal will be available at Funkenhausen for $35 with an after-party following dinner service.

Recipe:

Funkenhausen’s Sürfentürfen Recipe

Ingredients:

3 sea scallops, we use 10-20 count

3 - 1oz (roughly 2T size) chunks of braised pork belly (recipe below)

2 oz (4T) sauerkraut puree (recipe below)

3 oz (6T or 1/3 cup) marinated stone fruit (we use plums, but peaches, apricot, nectarine and cherry all work – pitted and seasoned with sea salt, chopped parsley and thyme, olive oil and a splash of lemon juice)

1 oz (2T) stone ground mustard

Salt and pepper, to taste

1 T Canola oil

1 oz (2T) butter

Instructions:

In a hot sauté pan, add canola oil until it begins to smoke, turn down slightly

Season scallops with salt and add to hot pan

Cook over medium high heat until scallops begin to caramelize, then add pork belly to pan

Cook until belly begins to caramelize, then flip belly (not scallops) and add butter

Cook until butter is melted, then flip the scallops and using a spoon, baste scallops and belly for about 30 seconds

Transfer scallops and pork to a paper towel while you begin to plate

Put down 3 dollops of kraut puree on the plate, and three small dots of the mustard all in a circle

Place belly on the mustard, and scallops on the kraut puree

Toss your sliced fruit in a bowl with sea salt, chopped parsley and thyme, olive oil and a splash of lemon juice, stir lightly to combine flavors, then plate the fruit almost haphazardly around the scallops and pork

We like to garnish with chives or microgreens, but they are not absolutely necessary

Pork Belly Braise

Ingredients:

1 pork belly (about 5 lb.), cured overnight (with a mixture of additional salt, pepper, brown sugar, crushed garlic & thyme)

2 qt. (8 cups) onions, celery and carrots; chopped small

6 garlic cloves, minced

4 thyme sprigs

2 qt. (8 cups) red wine

2 qt. (8 cups) stock

2 T salt

1 T Sriracha

Method:

To cure the pork belly, season with a generous mixture of salt, pepper, brown sugar, crushed garlic and fresh thyme. Massage the ingredients onto the pork belly, seal in a plastic bag and refrigerate overnight.

Sauté vegetables, garlic and thyme in a pan, add wine and allow it to reduce by half. Add stock, salt, and Sriracha.

Rinse belly and place in 4” pan, cover with vegetable mix with liquid. Add water until liquid is just to top of belly.

Braise at 325 deg. for approximately 3 hours, basting every 30 min, until caramelized.

Allow to cool in liquid. Press to dry overnight in refrigerator.

Sauerkraut Puree

2 qt. (8 cups) sauerkraut

1 cup cream

3 T canola oil

Method:

Combine kraut and cream in a sauce pan and bring to a simmer. Transfer to blender and puree, using oil to emulsify, Check seasoning and pass through strainer.