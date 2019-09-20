Lunchbreak: Sürfentürfen – Scallops & Pork Belly with Sauerkraut Puree

Chef Mark Steuer
Funkenhausen
1708 W. Chicago Ave.
Event:
Funkenhausen (German & Southern mash-up restaurant) is celebrating Oktoberfest starting this month with their own twist, called “Funktoberfest”. They’ve teamed up with 18th Street Brewery on a collaboration beer in the style of a traditional Oktoberfest beer, which will be available for the entirety of Oktoberfest, Sept. 22 to Oct. 6. On the last day, Oct. 6, a traditional 3-course German meal will be available at Funkenhausen for $35 with an after-party following dinner service.
Recipe:
Funkenhausen’s Sürfentürfen Recipe
Ingredients:
- 3 sea scallops, we use 10-20 count
- 3 - 1oz (roughly 2T size) chunks of braised pork belly (recipe below)
- 2 oz (4T) sauerkraut puree (recipe below)
- 3 oz (6T or 1/3 cup) marinated stone fruit (we use plums, but peaches, apricot, nectarine and cherry all work – pitted and seasoned with sea salt, chopped parsley and thyme, olive oil and a splash of lemon juice)
- 1 oz (2T) stone ground mustard
- Salt and pepper, to taste
- 1 T Canola oil
- 1 oz (2T) butter
Instructions:
- In a hot sauté pan, add canola oil until it begins to smoke, turn down slightly
- Season scallops with salt and add to hot pan
- Cook over medium high heat until scallops begin to caramelize, then add pork belly to pan
- Cook until belly begins to caramelize, then flip belly (not scallops) and add butter
- Cook until butter is melted, then flip the scallops and using a spoon, baste scallops and belly for about 30 seconds
- Transfer scallops and pork to a paper towel while you begin to plate
- Put down 3 dollops of kraut puree on the plate, and three small dots of the mustard all in a circle
- Place belly on the mustard, and scallops on the kraut puree
- Toss your sliced fruit in a bowl with sea salt, chopped parsley and thyme, olive oil and a splash of lemon juice, stir lightly to combine flavors, then plate the fruit almost haphazardly around the scallops and pork
- We like to garnish with chives or microgreens, but they are not absolutely necessary
Pork Belly Braise
Ingredients:
- 1 pork belly (about 5 lb.), cured overnight (with a mixture of additional salt, pepper, brown sugar, crushed garlic & thyme)
- 2 qt. (8 cups) onions, celery and carrots; chopped small
- 6 garlic cloves, minced
- 4 thyme sprigs
- 2 qt. (8 cups) red wine
- 2 qt. (8 cups) stock
- 2 T salt
- 1 T Sriracha
Method:
- To cure the pork belly, season with a generous mixture of salt, pepper, brown sugar, crushed garlic and fresh thyme. Massage the ingredients onto the pork belly, seal in a plastic bag and refrigerate overnight.
- Sauté vegetables, garlic and thyme in a pan, add wine and allow it to reduce by half. Add stock, salt, and Sriracha.
- Rinse belly and place in 4” pan, cover with vegetable mix with liquid. Add water until liquid is just to top of belly.
- Braise at 325 deg. for approximately 3 hours, basting every 30 min, until caramelized.
- Allow to cool in liquid. Press to dry overnight in refrigerator.
Sauerkraut Puree
- 2 qt. (8 cups) sauerkraut
- 1 cup cream
- 3 T canola oil
Method:
Combine kraut and cream in a sauce pan and bring to a simmer. Transfer to blender and puree, using oil to emulsify, Check seasoning and pass through strainer.