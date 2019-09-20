Houston Texans cornerback, Gary native, offers to pay for funeral of teen who drowned at school pool

GARY, Ind. — A member of the Houston Texans has offered to pay for the funeral of a Gary, Indiana teen who drowned last week in a school pool.

Texans cornerback Lonnie Johnson, Jr, grew up in Gary. Friday the Texans announced Johnson Jr. offered to pay for the funeral of Curtis Walton.

Walton, 14, was a football player at Calumet New Tech High School in Northwest Indiana. After football practice on Wednesday, September 11, the coach allowed the players into the school pool to cool off. The teen collapsed and drowned.

Johnson said he heard of the news of Walton’s death on social media and then reached out to the family.

“I just wanted to help out, any way I could,” Johnson said. “That’s my goal: to bring life back to the city and give back to my city.”

14-year-old football player Curtis Walton Jr. died in an accidental drowning last week in Gary, Indiana. CB @Lonnie30johnson, who grew up in Gary, is paying for Walton's funeral. — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) September 20, 2019

Witnesses say Two of Walton’s teammates and all the coaches who were supervising the players did everything they could to help Walton. Until help arrived, two coaches did CPR and a defibrillator was used to restart the teen’s heart.

He was taken to a hospital and later airlifted to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died the next morning.