Englewood day care owners looking for answers as closing looms

CHICAGO – In around two months, a day care center in Englewood will be forced to close after serving the neighborhood for 25 years.

The mayor’s office says Little Angels Day Care Center will not be getting any more from the city because their request for funding did not score as well as other facilities.

The owners just want to know why.

“On August 8, we received a letter via email saying Little Angels has been de-funded from our operational budget,” said director Mrs. Greer-Adams.

Earlier on that day, she claims Mayor Lightfoot said she would not close the center during a meeting at Morgan Park High School.

“She was clear that she would not dismantle or dissolve community partners,” Greer-Adams said.

She even says back in 2018, the city approached the center about expanding.

The $2.4M facility would triple the program in size and is reportedly still on the table, even as $340,000 in city funding is being slashed from its budget.

The funding makes up 70% of the day care’s operating budget.

“We’re at a standstill this time and our doors will be closing and we just can’t allow that to happen,” Greer-Adams said.

It’s not just hitting the owners hard.

“When I first came here, it made me feel like I could trust someone with my child. I can leave them here and not worry about anything happening to them,” a mother told us.

6th Ward Ald. Roderick Sawyer is getting involved and hopes it’s not too late. He believes the city’s RFP process may be flawed.

“What I see is a very accomplished set of admins, teachers, parents and students doing great work and going to selective enrollment schools all over the city,” Sawyer said.

The alderman and Little Angels asked to see the scoring so they could appeal or at least better understand their decision. The city denied their requests.

If the mayor doesn’t change her mind, Little Angels and others like it will be closed by Dec. 1.

