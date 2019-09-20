Dan Ryan local lanes blocked past I-55 after semi hits barrier wall

Posted 8:13 AM, September 20, 2019, by

CHICAGO — Local lanes on the southbound Dan Ryan just past Interstate 55 could be blocked for up to eight hours, Illinois Department of Transportation officials said.

Earlier Friday morning, a semi truck struck a barrier wall, which contained a live wire. Contractors are on the scene working to de-energize the wire, which is what will take so much time. As a result, local lanes from I-55 to 33rd Street will be closed until that process is complete.

This incident is impacting travel times. As of 8 a.m., the commute on inbound I-55 is an hour and a half!

For the latest updates, follow @SarahJindra on Twitter and go to wgntv.com/traffic.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.