Dan Ryan local lanes blocked past I-55 after semi hits barrier wall

CHICAGO — Local lanes on the southbound Dan Ryan just past Interstate 55 could be blocked for up to eight hours, Illinois Department of Transportation officials said.

Earlier Friday morning, a semi truck struck a barrier wall, which contained a live wire. Contractors are on the scene working to de-energize the wire, which is what will take so much time. As a result, local lanes from I-55 to 33rd Street will be closed until that process is complete.

This incident is impacting travel times. As of 8 a.m., the commute on inbound I-55 is an hour and a half!

