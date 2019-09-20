Chicago area Hydrologic Outlook – current river stage/flood forecasts
Hydrologic Outlook
National Weather Service Chicago IL
147 PM CDT Fri Sep 20 2019 /247 PM EDT Fri Sep 20 2019/
...Heavy rainfall likely this weekend...
A slow-moving storm system moving into the area by this weekend
will likely produce waves of moderate to heavy rainfall across the
area. River flooding and flash flooding are possible from Saturday
night through at least early next week.
Some portions of northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin have
already experienced significant rainfall over the last two weeks.
This wet weather has contributed to elevated soil moisture and
water levels. Closer to central Illinois and northwestern Indiana,
rainfall amounts have been lower, resulting in near normal soil
moisture and water level values.
Several rounds of rainfall will be possible from Saturday
afternoon through Sunday evening. Rainfall may be moderate to
heavy at times. Widespread rainfall amounts of one to three
inches are possible across the region, with localized amounts of
three to five inches. The exact location of heaviest rainfall
remains uncertain at this time. Flash flooding may be possible in
areas that experience heavy rainfall over a few hour period.
Prolonged river flooding, as well as new flood crests, are
possible in areas that experience the heaviest rainfall over many
hours. Areas that may experienced additional river flood impacts
include the Des Plaines, Fox, and Rock River Basins.
This outlook means that elevated water levels and potential
impacts are possible, but not yet certain. Persons should closely
monitor forecasts including the possibility of flood watches,
warnings, and advisories.
Hydrologic River stage/flood forecasts...
Hydrologic Summary
National Weather Service Chicago/Romeoville IL
730 AM CDT Fri Sep 20 2019
Location Flood Stage Time 24-hr Flood
Stage Today Change Forecasts
North Branch Chicago River
Chicago (Pulaski Road 18.0 12.82 07 AM Fri -0.42
Des Plaines River
Russell 7.0 7.93 06 AM Fri -0.50 MINOR
Gurnee 7.0 8.75 06 AM Fri -0.64 MINOR
Lincolnshire 12.5 13.52 07 AM Fri -0.56 MINOR
Des Plaines 15.0 15.84 07 AM Fri -0.64 MINOR
River Forest 16.0 12.45 07 AM Fri -0.44
Riverside 7.5 5.84 07 AM Fri -0.20
Fox River
Algonquin Lock & Dam t 9.5 11.02 06 AM Fri -0.17 MODERATE
Montgomery 13.0 13.45 06 AM Fri -0.05 MINOR
Dayton 12.0 9.88 07 AM Fri -0.12
East Branch Du Page River
Bolingbrook 19.5 15.03 06 AM Fri -0.09
West Branch Du Page River
Warrenville 11.5 7.78 07 AM Fri -0.06
Du Page River
Plainfield 12.0 7.26 07 AM Fri -0.08
Shorewood 6.5 2.50 07 AM Fri -0.10
Iroquois River
Rensselaer 12.0 3.39 06 AM Fri -0.01
Foresman 18.0 4.53 07 AM Fri -0.04
Chebanse 16.0 2.47 07 AM Fri -0.01
Iroquois 18.0 4.18 07 AM Fri -0.05
Sugar Creek
Milford 18.0 2.69 07 AM Fri -0.02
Kankakee River
Dunns Bridge 10.0 2.47 07 AM Fri -0.06
Kouts 11.0 3.42 07 AM Fri -0.07
Shelby 10.5 4.24 07 AM Fri -0.12
Momence 5.0 1.62 07 AM Fri -0.04
Wilmington 6.5 1.24 07 AM Fri -0.02
Thorn Creek
Thornton 10.0 2.68 06 AM Fri -0.01
Little Calumet River
Dyer 12.0 M M M
Munster (H 12.0 5.14 07 AM Fri -0.02
South Holland 16.5 5.15 07 AM Fri -0.06
Mazon River
Coal City 12.0 1.22 07 AM Fri -0.07
Vermilion River
Pontiac 14.0 2.63 07 AM Fri 0.00
Leonore 16.0 3.35 07 AM Fri 0.01
Upper Illinois River
Morris 16.0 5.85 07 AM Fri -0.15
Ottawa 463.0 460.53 06 AM Fri 0.62
La Salle 20.0 14.60 07 AM Fri -0.17
S Branch Kishwaukee River
De Kalb 10.0 4.06 07 AM Fri -0.22
Kishwaukee River
Belvidere 9.0 2.89 06 AM Fri -0.38
Perryville 12.0 7.34 06 AM Fri -0.37
Pecatonica River
Shirland 12.0 13.42 07 AM Fri -0.09 MINOR
Rock River
Rockton 10.0 7.87 06 AM Fri 0.01
Latham Park 9.0 8.15 06 AM Fri 0.07 ADVISORY
Rockford (Auburn Stree 6.0 3.32 06 AM Fri 0.06
Byron 13.0 10.17 07 AM Fri -0.09
Dixon 16.0 12.11 06 AM Fri -0.11