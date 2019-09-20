× Chicago area Hydrologic Outlook – current river stage/flood forecasts

Hydrologic Outlook National Weather Service Chicago IL 147 PM CDT Fri Sep 20 2019 /247 PM EDT Fri Sep 20 2019/ ...Heavy rainfall likely this weekend... A slow-moving storm system moving into the area by this weekend will likely produce waves of moderate to heavy rainfall across the area. River flooding and flash flooding are possible from Saturday night through at least early next week. Some portions of northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin have already experienced significant rainfall over the last two weeks. This wet weather has contributed to elevated soil moisture and water levels. Closer to central Illinois and northwestern Indiana, rainfall amounts have been lower, resulting in near normal soil moisture and water level values. Several rounds of rainfall will be possible from Saturday afternoon through Sunday evening. Rainfall may be moderate to heavy at times. Widespread rainfall amounts of one to three inches are possible across the region, with localized amounts of three to five inches. The exact location of heaviest rainfall remains uncertain at this time. Flash flooding may be possible in areas that experience heavy rainfall over a few hour period. Prolonged river flooding, as well as new flood crests, are possible in areas that experience the heaviest rainfall over many hours. Areas that may experienced additional river flood impacts include the Des Plaines, Fox, and Rock River Basins. This outlook means that elevated water levels and potential impacts are possible, but not yet certain. Persons should closely monitor forecasts including the possibility of flood watches, warnings, and advisories. Hydrologic River stage/flood forecasts...