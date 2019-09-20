Chicago area Hydrologic Outlook – current river stage/flood forecasts

Hydrologic Outlook
National Weather Service Chicago IL
147 PM CDT Fri Sep 20 2019 /247 PM EDT Fri Sep 20 2019/

...Heavy rainfall likely this weekend...

A slow-moving storm system moving into the area by this weekend
will likely produce waves of moderate to heavy rainfall across the
area. River flooding and flash flooding are possible from Saturday
night through at least early next week.

Some portions of northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin have
already experienced significant rainfall over the last two weeks.
This wet weather has contributed to elevated soil moisture and
water levels. Closer to central Illinois and northwestern Indiana,
rainfall amounts have been lower, resulting in near normal soil
moisture and water level values.

Several rounds of rainfall will be possible from Saturday
afternoon through Sunday evening. Rainfall may be moderate to
heavy at times. Widespread rainfall amounts of one to three
inches are possible across the region, with localized amounts of
three to five inches. The exact location of heaviest rainfall
remains uncertain at this time. Flash flooding may be possible in
areas that experience heavy rainfall over a few hour period.
Prolonged river flooding, as well as new flood crests, are
possible in areas that experience the heaviest rainfall over many
hours. Areas that may experienced additional river flood impacts
include the Des Plaines, Fox, and Rock River Basins.



This outlook means that elevated water levels and potential
impacts are possible, but not yet certain. Persons should closely
monitor forecasts including the possibility of flood watches,
warnings, and advisories.

Hydrologic River stage/flood forecasts...


Hydrologic Summary
National Weather Service Chicago/Romeoville IL
730 AM CDT Fri Sep 20 2019

Location             Flood    Stage  Time      24-hr  Flood
                     Stage    Today            Change Forecasts

North Branch Chicago River
Chicago (Pulaski Road 18.0    12.82  07 AM Fri  -0.42



Des Plaines River
Russell                7.0     7.93  06 AM Fri  -0.50 MINOR
Gurnee                 7.0     8.75  06 AM Fri  -0.64 MINOR
Lincolnshire          12.5    13.52  07 AM Fri  -0.56 MINOR
Des Plaines           15.0    15.84  07 AM Fri  -0.64 MINOR
River Forest          16.0    12.45  07 AM Fri  -0.44
Riverside              7.5     5.84  07 AM Fri  -0.20

Fox River
Algonquin Lock & Dam t 9.5    11.02  06 AM Fri  -0.17 MODERATE
Montgomery            13.0    13.45  06 AM Fri  -0.05 MINOR
Dayton                12.0     9.88  07 AM Fri  -0.12

East Branch Du Page River
Bolingbrook           19.5    15.03  06 AM Fri  -0.09

West Branch Du Page River
Warrenville           11.5     7.78  07 AM Fri  -0.06



Du Page River
Plainfield            12.0     7.26  07 AM Fri  -0.08
Shorewood              6.5     2.50  07 AM Fri  -0.10

Iroquois River
Rensselaer            12.0     3.39  06 AM Fri  -0.01
Foresman              18.0     4.53  07 AM Fri  -0.04
Chebanse              16.0     2.47  07 AM Fri  -0.01
Iroquois              18.0     4.18  07 AM Fri  -0.05

Sugar Creek
Milford               18.0     2.69  07 AM Fri  -0.02

Kankakee River
Dunns Bridge          10.0     2.47  07 AM Fri  -0.06
Kouts                 11.0     3.42  07 AM Fri  -0.07
Shelby                 10.5     4.24  07 AM Fri  -0.12
Momence                5.0     1.62  07 AM Fri  -0.04
Wilmington             6.5     1.24  07 AM Fri  -0.02

Thorn Creek
Thornton              10.0     2.68  06 AM Fri  -0.01

Little Calumet River
Dyer                  12.0        M  M              M

Munster (H            12.0     5.14  07 AM Fri  -0.02
South Holland         16.5     5.15  07 AM Fri  -0.06

Mazon River
Coal City             12.0     1.22  07 AM Fri  -0.07

Vermilion River
Pontiac               14.0     2.63  07 AM Fri   0.00
Leonore               16.0     3.35  07 AM Fri   0.01

Upper Illinois River
Morris                16.0     5.85  07 AM Fri  -0.15
Ottawa               463.0   460.53  06 AM Fri   0.62
La Salle              20.0    14.60  07 AM Fri  -0.17

S Branch Kishwaukee River
De Kalb               10.0     4.06  07 AM Fri  -0.22

Kishwaukee River
Belvidere              9.0     2.89  06 AM Fri  -0.38
Perryville            12.0     7.34  06 AM Fri  -0.37

Pecatonica River
Shirland              12.0    13.42  07 AM Fri  -0.09 MINOR

Rock River
Rockton               10.0     7.87  06 AM Fri   0.01
Latham Park           9.0     8.15  06 AM Fri    0.07 ADVISORY
Rockford (Auburn Stree 6.0     3.32  06 AM Fri   0.06
Byron                 13.0    10.17  07 AM Fri  -0.09
Dixon                 16.0    12.11  06 AM Fri  -0.11
