Art on theMART previews Fall 2019 program

Posted 9:58 AM, September 20, 2019, by

CHICAGO — Art on theMART, the digital art projection on the Merchandise Mart on the Chicago River, previewed its Fall 2019 program Friday morning.

The program includes new site-specific commissions by artists Charles Atlas and Petra Cortright and soliliquies by Year of Chicago Theatre artist John Boesche.

The preview also included a projected performance by Cheryl Lynn Bruce, which was backgrounded by images of paintings by artist Kerry James Marshall.

Art on theMART's fall program will launch to the public at 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 21. The launch will feature food vendors and entertainment on Wacker Drive between Wells Street and Franklin Street.

It will be followed by a fireworks display.

