A wet weekend with flooding rain possible

While some hours will be dry today, Saturday will be the beginning of a very wet weekend with 2 to 4 inches of rain possible, with most rain falling from Saturday afternoon to Sunday evening. A slow moving system will combine the remnants of tropical storm Imelda with a cold front approaching from the plains, providing the ingredients for heavy downpours. Already swollen local rivers are predicted to rise with the forecast weekend rains.

Strong southwest winds will help bring moisture to the region to support the heavy weekend rainfall. The temperature should again reach 80 today before heavy cloud cover keeps the high temperature in the low 70s on Sunday. Monday will bring a much needed dry day and fall like temperatures for the first day of autumn. Daytime hours should also be dry Tuesday.