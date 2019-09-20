83-year-old Chicago woman with dementia missing since Thursday

CHICAGO — An 83-year-old woman with dementia was reported missing Friday morning, police said.

Ida Maisonnet was last seen near her home on the 2700 block of North Hoyne Avenue on Thursday at about 6:30 p.m.

She was last seen wearing a turquoise zipper hooded jacket, a white T-shirt, gray knee-length skirt and gray or black flip-flops. Maisonnet is five-feet tall, weighs 88 pounds and has gray hair, police said.

Anyone with information about Maisonnet’s whereabouts may contact Chicago police at 312-744-8266.