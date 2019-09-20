3 men shot and injured in Gresham

Posted 7:29 AM, September 20, 2019, by , Updated at 07:33AM, September 20, 2019

CHICAGO — Three men were shot and wounded Thursday night in the city’s Gresham neighborhood.

Police said the men were gathered in a backyard near 89th and Wallace around 10:30 p.m. when they heard gun shots.

One man was hit in the abdomen, another man was struck in the back and a third man was hit in the leg.

The men were all transported to the hospital in stable condition.

No one is in custody and no motive has been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

 

 

