While much going on off the pitch, the Fire still have business on it in 2019

CHICAGO – Over the past week, the course for Chicago Fire soccer has been set for the next few decades in the Windy City.

The sale of the team from Andrew Hauptman to Joe Mansueto, long in the works, was made official last Friday along with the announcement the team would be moving back downtown in 2020.

Like the ownership change, that was assumed when the team bought out of their remaining lease at SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview. Soldier Field is the likely destination, but work is still ongoing to make that official as well.

All are major changes for the upcoming 2020 season, but you can’t forget that the team still has some work left to do on the field in 2019.

A 4-0 win at FC Dallas has the Fire back within striking distance of the final MLS Eastern Conference playoff spot in what has been a very up-and-down year for the club.

But with three games left in the regular season, they sit tied for eighth with the Montreal Impact at 37 points – three points behind the New England Revolution for the seventh playoff spot.

A trip to FC Cincinnati, who sits in last in the Eastern Conference, is first up for the team on Saturday. Following an eight-day break, the team is back on the pitch at SeatGeek Stadium for perhaps the final time when they host Toronto FC on Sunday, September 29th.

They’ll finish the season at Orlando City SC on October 6th in what they hope won’t be the end of their season. But they’ve got some work to do before that and the major changes coming to the franchise in 2020.