Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TED talk speaker Dr. Gary Slutkin, epidemiologist and Co- Founder of Cure Violence says Mayor Lightfoot's recent appointments to an anti violence task force could be the key to turning a corner with the city's violence crime. He shares an enlightening graph showing the direct correlation between dips funding for programs and spikes in violence.

You can find more on Dr. Slutkin's work with Cure Violence at cvg.org .