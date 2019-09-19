Small plane crash lands near Aurora Municipal Airport 

Posted 7:59 AM, September 19, 2019, by , Updated at 08:53AM, September 19, 2019

SUGAR GROVE, Ill. — A small plane crash landed near Aurora Municipal Airport Thursday morning, police said.

Fire crews were dispatched to the scene at about 7:15 a.m. The plane had recently left the airport when it had some kind of mechanical issue and tried to come back, fire officials said.

The two-passenger made an emergency landing in a field about 150 feet north of the main runway.

Authorities said the plane's two occupants are OK, and there was no major damage to the aircraft.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.