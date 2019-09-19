Small plane crash lands near Aurora Municipal Airport 

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SUGAR GROVE, Ill. — A small plane crash landed near Aurora Municipal Airport Thursday morning, police said.

Fire crews were dispatched to the scene at about 7:15 a.m. The plane had recently left the airport when it had some kind of mechanical issue and tried to come back, fire officials said.

The two-passenger made an emergency landing in a field about 150 feet north of the main runway.

Authorities said the plane's two occupants are OK, and there was no major damage to the aircraft.