Prisoner who escaped from Chicago police while being taken to Cook County Jail still at large

CHICAGO — A 23-year-old man who escaped from police earlier this week is still at large, according to Chicago police

Frank Sykes was arrested on the 7500 block of S. Halsted St. around 8:30 p.m. Monday. According to police reports, Sykes was stopped on the street as he was riding a bike on the sidewalk. Police said they discovered a handgun on Sykes after searching him, and took him into custody.

Sykes was in a law enforcement transport van headed to Cook County Jail when he escaped Tuesday morning. As of Thursday, police said he was still at large.

Sykes is facing charges of felony possession of a firearm, since he is out on parole, in addition to a felony count of criminal damage to government property, after police say he kicked the door of the police vehicle, and a misdemeanor charge of resisting arrest.

Editors note: Earlier Thursday, Chicago police had reported that Sykes was back in custody, but retracted that information.

