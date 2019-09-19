Portillo’s can now cater your wedding — and they’ll bring a cheese fountain

CHICAGO — If your love for Portillo’s is equal to your love for your significant other, have we got some news for you.

Portillo’s announced Thursday they are now offering wedding packages and engagement photo sessions. Because if you can’t seal your vows with a cheese sauce fountain, is it even true love?

The “Newlywed Spread” includes a “flowing Cheese Sauce Fountain,” Portillo’s crinkle-cut fries and onion rings, Italian beefs and hot dogs.

Portillo’s is also offering a “Love at First Bite” catering option available to ship anywhere in the U.S. Food for 50 is includes with hot dogs, Italian beefs, condiments and a Heart-Shaped Chocolate Cake. Portillo’s paper hats and checkerboard tablecloth is also part of the deal. Price? $399.

And long before the ceremony, couples can also have an engagement photo session at a Portillo’s restaurant. Couples get a photographer for up to two hours, a $25 gift card, Portillo’s tees and hot dog cuff links.

The sessions are $900 and limited to Illinois locations, Monday – Thursday, with limited booking windows.

Information on all of Portillo’s Wedding package offerings can be found online at portillos.com/weddings or by calling 866-986-2333.

Information on the photo session is available at portillos.com/engagement-photo-session/ and the catering shipment at portillos.com/love-at-first-bite-wedding-package/