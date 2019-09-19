× Palatine school district considering locker room policy change for transgender students

PALATINE, Ill. — The Palatine school district is considering a policy change that would allow transgender students unlimited access to locker rooms.

District 211 was previously sued over its restrictions on transgender students, who claimed the school’s policy was discriminatory.

The district currently requires transgender students to use private stalls.

The possible change to the policy will be discussed Thursday evening at what is expected to be a packed school board meeting.

The controversy over bathroom and locker room rights dates to 2013, when a transgender student filed a complaint with the U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights. She was seeking full access to the girls’ locker room.