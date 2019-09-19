Most rivers falling, but flooding continues on segments of northern Illinois rivers

Posted 2:47 PM, September 19, 2019, by

Most rivers are in a slow fall with a few exceptions. Moderate Flooding continues at Gurnee and Lincolnshire on the Des Plaines River and Algonquin on the Fox River. Minor flooding is on-going at Shirland on the Pecatonica River, Montgomery on the Fox River, as well as at Russell and Des Plaines on the Des Plaines River.

The Des Moines River is set to fall below flood this weekend at Russell, Lincolnshire and Des Plaines and Gurnee on Monday, but forecast showers and t-storms late this weekend could easily resume rises on the river.

The Rock River is falling much slower at Algonquin and Montgomery – not forecast to fall below flood until next Wednesday/Thursday respectively, and the same can be said for Shirland on the Pecatonica River – forecast to fall below flood next Wednesday.  The Rock and Pecatonica River forecasts are also at the mercy of the anticipated weekend rains.

A Flood Advisory for near-bankfull conditions is in effect at Latham Park on the Rock River. Segments of rivers under Flood Warnings/Advisories are depicted in green on the headlined map.

Following is the latest Hydrologic River Summary issued by the Chicago National Weather Service:

Hydrologic Summary
National Weather Service Chicago/Romeoville IL
730 AM CDT Thu Sep 19 2019



Location             Flood    Stage  Time      24-hr  Flood
                     Stage    Today            Change Forecast

North Branch Chicago River
Chicago (Pulaski Road 18.0    13.24  07 AM Thu  -0.68

Des Plaines River
Russell                7.0     8.45  06 AM Thu  -0.57 MINOR
Gurnee                 7.0     9.37  06 AM Thu  -0.54 MODERATE
Lincolnshire          12.5    14.09  07 AM Thu  -0.42 MODERATE
Des Plaines           15.0    16.48  07 AM Thu  -0.50 MINOR
River Forest          16.0    12.89  07 AM Thu  -0.44
Riverside              7.5     6.06  07 AM Thu  -0.28

Fox River
Algonquin Lock & Dam t 9.5    11.19  06 AM Thu  -0.12 MODERATE
Montgomery            13.0    13.50  06 AM Thu  -0.04 MINOR
Dayton                12.0    10.02  07 AM Thu  -0.15

East Branch Du Page River
Bolingbrook           19.5    15.12  06 AM Thu  -0.13



West Branch Du Page River
Warrenville           11.5     7.84  07 AM Thu  -0.11

Du Page River
Plainfield            12.0     7.33  07 AM Thu  -0.15
Shorewood              6.5     2.60  07 AM Thu  -0.19

Iroquois River
Rensselaer            12.0     3.40  06 AM Thu  -0.02
Foresman              18.0     4.57  07 AM Thu  -0.05
Chebanse              16.0     2.48  07 AM Thu  -0.03
Iroquois              18.0     4.23  07 AM Thu  -0.03

Sugar Creek
Milford               18.0     2.71  07 AM Thu  -0.02



Kankakee River
Dunns Bridge          10.0     2.53  07 AM Thu  -0.05
Kouts                 11.0     3.49  07 AM Thu  -0.11
Shelby                 10.5     4.37  07 AM Thu   0.02
Momence                5.0     1.66  07 AM Thu  -0.02
Wilmington             6.5     1.26  07 AM Thu  -0.04

Thorn Creek
Thornton              10.0     2.70  06 AM Thu  -0.06

Little Calumet River
Dyer                  12.0     2.04  07 AM Thu  -0.11

Munster (H            12.0     5.16  07 AM Thu  -0.03
South Holland         16.5     5.21  07 AM Thu  -0.09

Mazon River
Coal City             12.0     1.29  07 AM Thu  -0.11

Vermilion River
Pontiac               14.0     2.63  07 AM Thu  -0.06
Leonore               16.0     3.33  07 AM Thu  -0.04

Upper Illinois River
Morris                16.0     6.00  07 AM Thu  -0.19
Ottawa               463.0   459.74  06 AM Thu  -0.03
La Salle              20.0    14.89  07 AM Thu  -0.29

S Branch Kishwaukee River
De Kalb               10.0     4.29  07 AM Thu  -0.33

Kishwaukee River
Belvidere              9.0     3.29  06 AM Thu  -0.74
Perryville            12.0     7.72  06 AM Thu  -0.61

Pecatonica River
Shirland              12.0    13.51  07 AM Thu   0.11 MINOR

Rock River
Rockton               10.0     7.85  06 AM Thu   0.11
Latham Park           9.0     8.08  06 AM Thu    0.09 ADVISORY
Rockford (Auburn Stree 6.0     3.26  06 AM Thu  -0.19
Byron                 13.0    10.26  07 AM Thu  -0.23
Dixon                 16.0    12.20  06 AM Thu  -0.37
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.