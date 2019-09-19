Most rivers falling, but flooding continues on segments of northern Illinois rivers
Most rivers are in a slow fall with a few exceptions. Moderate Flooding continues at Gurnee and Lincolnshire on the Des Plaines River and Algonquin on the Fox River. Minor flooding is on-going at Shirland on the Pecatonica River, Montgomery on the Fox River, as well as at Russell and Des Plaines on the Des Plaines River.
The Des Moines River is set to fall below flood this weekend at Russell, Lincolnshire and Des Plaines and Gurnee on Monday, but forecast showers and t-storms late this weekend could easily resume rises on the river.
The Rock River is falling much slower at Algonquin and Montgomery – not forecast to fall below flood until next Wednesday/Thursday respectively, and the same can be said for Shirland on the Pecatonica River – forecast to fall below flood next Wednesday. The Rock and Pecatonica River forecasts are also at the mercy of the anticipated weekend rains.
A Flood Advisory for near-bankfull conditions is in effect at Latham Park on the Rock River. Segments of rivers under Flood Warnings/Advisories are depicted in green on the headlined map.
Following is the latest Hydrologic River Summary issued by the Chicago National Weather Service:
Hydrologic Summary
National Weather Service Chicago/Romeoville IL
730 AM CDT Thu Sep 19 2019
Location Flood Stage Time 24-hr Flood
Stage Today Change Forecast
North Branch Chicago River
Chicago (Pulaski Road 18.0 13.24 07 AM Thu -0.68
Des Plaines River
Russell 7.0 8.45 06 AM Thu -0.57 MINOR
Gurnee 7.0 9.37 06 AM Thu -0.54 MODERATE
Lincolnshire 12.5 14.09 07 AM Thu -0.42 MODERATE
Des Plaines 15.0 16.48 07 AM Thu -0.50 MINOR
River Forest 16.0 12.89 07 AM Thu -0.44
Riverside 7.5 6.06 07 AM Thu -0.28
Fox River
Algonquin Lock & Dam t 9.5 11.19 06 AM Thu -0.12 MODERATE
Montgomery 13.0 13.50 06 AM Thu -0.04 MINOR
Dayton 12.0 10.02 07 AM Thu -0.15
East Branch Du Page River
Bolingbrook 19.5 15.12 06 AM Thu -0.13
West Branch Du Page River
Warrenville 11.5 7.84 07 AM Thu -0.11
Du Page River
Plainfield 12.0 7.33 07 AM Thu -0.15
Shorewood 6.5 2.60 07 AM Thu -0.19
Iroquois River
Rensselaer 12.0 3.40 06 AM Thu -0.02
Foresman 18.0 4.57 07 AM Thu -0.05
Chebanse 16.0 2.48 07 AM Thu -0.03
Iroquois 18.0 4.23 07 AM Thu -0.03
Sugar Creek
Milford 18.0 2.71 07 AM Thu -0.02
Kankakee River
Dunns Bridge 10.0 2.53 07 AM Thu -0.05
Kouts 11.0 3.49 07 AM Thu -0.11
Shelby 10.5 4.37 07 AM Thu 0.02
Momence 5.0 1.66 07 AM Thu -0.02
Wilmington 6.5 1.26 07 AM Thu -0.04
Thorn Creek
Thornton 10.0 2.70 06 AM Thu -0.06
Little Calumet River
Dyer 12.0 2.04 07 AM Thu -0.11
Munster (H 12.0 5.16 07 AM Thu -0.03
South Holland 16.5 5.21 07 AM Thu -0.09
Mazon River
Coal City 12.0 1.29 07 AM Thu -0.11
Vermilion River
Pontiac 14.0 2.63 07 AM Thu -0.06
Leonore 16.0 3.33 07 AM Thu -0.04
Upper Illinois River
Morris 16.0 6.00 07 AM Thu -0.19
Ottawa 463.0 459.74 06 AM Thu -0.03
La Salle 20.0 14.89 07 AM Thu -0.29
S Branch Kishwaukee River
De Kalb 10.0 4.29 07 AM Thu -0.33
Kishwaukee River
Belvidere 9.0 3.29 06 AM Thu -0.74
Perryville 12.0 7.72 06 AM Thu -0.61
Pecatonica River
Shirland 12.0 13.51 07 AM Thu 0.11 MINOR
Rock River
Rockton 10.0 7.85 06 AM Thu 0.11
Latham Park 9.0 8.08 06 AM Thu 0.09 ADVISORY
Rockford (Auburn Stree 6.0 3.26 06 AM Thu -0.19
Byron 13.0 10.26 07 AM Thu -0.23
Dixon 16.0 12.20 06 AM Thu -0.37