Most rivers falling, but flooding continues on segments of northern Illinois rivers

Most rivers are in a slow fall with a few exceptions. Moderate Flooding continues at Gurnee and Lincolnshire on the Des Plaines River and Algonquin on the Fox River. Minor flooding is on-going at Shirland on the Pecatonica River, Montgomery on the Fox River, as well as at Russell and Des Plaines on the Des Plaines River.

The Des Moines River is set to fall below flood this weekend at Russell, Lincolnshire and Des Plaines and Gurnee on Monday, but forecast showers and t-storms late this weekend could easily resume rises on the river.

The Rock River is falling much slower at Algonquin and Montgomery – not forecast to fall below flood until next Wednesday/Thursday respectively, and the same can be said for Shirland on the Pecatonica River – forecast to fall below flood next Wednesday. The Rock and Pecatonica River forecasts are also at the mercy of the anticipated weekend rains.

A Flood Advisory for near-bankfull conditions is in effect at Latham Park on the Rock River. Segments of rivers under Flood Warnings/Advisories are depicted in green on the headlined map.

Following is the latest Hydrologic River Summary issued by the Chicago National Weather Service: