Man charged in brutal attack, stabbing of DePaul grad student, police say

Posted 6:07 PM, September 19, 2019

CHICAGO — Chicago police have charged a man in connection with a brutal attack on a DePaul University graduate student.

The woman, 22, was hospitalized July 18 around 4 a.m. after police said she was found on the 2300 block of North Halsted Street with lacerations to her neck and face.

Adam Bramwell, 32, was formally charged Thursday after he was brought to Chicago from Texas.

Bramwell will appear in court Friday.

Police determined the attack may have been sexually motivated, but the woman fought back, which likely saved her life.

