× Lunchbreak: Collard Greens with Pork and Award Winning Ribs

Mike Wolfgang, Chicago Pitmaster for City Barbeque

City Barbeque (5 total Chicago area locations)

Downers Grove, 1034 Ogden Ave., Downers Grove, IL 60515

Deerfield, 365 Lake Cook Rd., Deerfield, IL 60015

Orland Park, 14301 South La Grange Road, Orland Park, IL 60462

Vernon Hills, 887 N. Milwaukee Ave., Vernon Hills, IL 60061

Park Ridge, 123 N. Northwest Parkway Park Ridge, IL 60068 (will open on 10/14/19)

http://www.citybbq.com

Recipe:

CITY BARBEQUE COLLARD GREENS WITH PORK

We highly recommend making this pork jus from scratch. If smoked pork shoulder bones are going to be hard to come by, though, home cooks can sub in some high-quality chicken stock.

City Barbeque Collard Greens with Pork

Serves 6–8

2.5 lbs fresh collard greens

1 cup chopped smoked bacon

½ lb City Barbeque pulled pork, chopped

1 quart pork au jus (see recipe below)

1 cup diced onions

½ cup red wine vinegar

1/8 cup Frank’s Red Hot sauce

2 tsp onion salt

1 Tbs garlic salt

2 tsp black pepper

Instructions:

Prep your collard greens: remove the stems, wash the greens thoroughly, and cut them into small pieces (about one inch by two inches).

In a deep saucepot, sauté diced onions with chopped bacon until onions are sweating and transparent, about 4–5 minutes.

To the onions, add the greens, chopped pork, pork au jus, vinegar, Frank’s, onion salt, garlic salt, and black pepper.

Stir well to incorporate all ingredients. Add water to cover by one inch, being careful not to overfill the pot.

Bring to a boil, then reduce immediately to a slow simmer.

Simmer, uncovered, for an hour and a half to allow flavors to blend.

Leftovers will keep, tightly covered, in the refrigerator for a few days.

City Barbeque Pork Au Jus

Makes one quart

3–4 pork shoulder bones

½ cup chopped onion

½ cup chopped celery stalk (with leaves)

2 Tbs kosher salt

½ gallon water

Instructions:

Preheat the oven to 350º. Spread shoulder bones out in a single layer on sheet trays. Roast shoulder bones for one hour.

Place roasted bones in a large stock pot and add onions, celery, salt, and all three gallons of water.

Bring mixture to a boil, then reduce to a simmer.

Simmer 10–12 hours.

Skim off any foam that may have risen to the top.

Remove bones and strain stock; it should look a little gelatinous.

Spice Rub for Ribs

1 cup brown sugar

1 cup paprika

1 tablespoon black pepper

1 tablespoon salt

1 tablespoon chili powder

1 tablespoon garlic powder

1 tablespoon onion powder

1 teaspoon cayenne pepper.

Combine in a bowl and apply to ribs before smoking/cooking. You can also make a mustard mixture of mustard and water or mustard and vinegar and apply it after you apply the spice rub.