Lake County drops controversial murder charges against 5 teens

WAUKEGAN, Ill. — The Lake County State’s Attorney has decided to drop controversial murder charges against five teenagers from Chicago whose friend was killed during a burglary.

The top prosecutor has decided to drop the murder charges for lesser charges under an agreement with the families of the suspects.

As part of the agreement, the only adult charged in case, 18-year-old Diamond Davis, has agreed to plead guilty to a felony burglary charge and a misdemeanor trespassing charge. She is expected to waive her preliminary hearing Thursday, and enter a guilty plea next week.

The murder charge will also be dismissed against the four juveniles, but no further details about what charges they may be facing were provided.

On Aug. 13, a homeowner in Old Mill Creek shot and killed 14-year-old Ja’quan Swopes after the homeowner found the teens and his group of friends in the driveway of his home.

The teens were charged with Swopes’ murder due to the Illinois Felony Murder Law, which allows those committing felonies to be charged with murder if someone dies during the crime.

Community leaders and the teens’ family members had said the charges were too harsh.

The homeowner, who is a licensed gun owner, was not charged.