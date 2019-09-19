Jonas Brothers spotted in Chicago area ahead of concerts

September 19, 2019

CHICAGO — The Jonas Brothers are in town for two shows, and they're already enjoying themselves.

The group was seen golfing at the Village Links in Glen Ellyn Wednesday. The Village Links posted a photo of Nick and Joe Jonas to its facebook page.

They also enjoyed some barbecue for lunch Wednesday at Bub City in the Loop. The restaurant told the Chicago Tribune they had barbecue chicken with no bun, chicken nachos, buffalo tots, a Brussels sprouts salad and no dessert.

More than 20 fans were there to get pictures and autographs afterward.

The Jonas Brothers perform at the United Center Thursday and Friday night.

