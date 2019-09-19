× Joe Biden in Chicago Thursday for fundraising events

CHICAGO — Presidential candidate Joe Biden is in Chicago Thursday to raise some campaign cash.

The former vice president has a lunch and an evening reception.

According to invitations, the maximum donation request for both events is $2800.

Early next week, fellow candidates Amy Klobuchar and Beto O’Rourke will also hit Chicago for fundraisers as they hop between early primary and caucus states like Iowa.

Illinois’ primary is in March.