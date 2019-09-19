× Gunman on bicycle may have targeted woman in Fulton River District shooting

CHICAGO — A woman who was shot by a man riding a bicycle in the Fulton River District may have been targeted.

It happened just after noon Wednesday in the 200 block of North Milwaukee. Police said the woman was walking on the sidewalk with coworkers headed to lunch, when a man on a bicycle rode up to the group.

The gunman passed the victim and her co-workers, before he went directly back to the woman and shot her in the back.

She was transported to the hospital where she underwent surgery, and is now in stable condition.

No arrests have been made. Police did not give a possible motive for the shooting.

The investigation continues.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

43.032834 -87.905424