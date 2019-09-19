From bear hugs to pranks, Gary Fencik remembers Walter Payton always smiling

Listen to this episode of Savoring Sweetness: The Walter Payton Podcast in the player above.

Walter Payton shared the sidelines with Gary Fencik for all but one of his thirteen seasons.

The Bears hard-hitting safety had a soft spot for Sweetness from the very beginning. Whether it was a harrowing ride in Payton’s black turbo Porsche, a form tackle that went too far or a half stick of dynamite on a racquetball court, Fencik always remembers Walter smiling.

The Hit Man reminisces about those stories, the Bears quarterback carousel in the 1970’s, the Doug Flutie era, Payton’s penchant for breathtaking bear hugs and what made Sweetness so special on and off the field.