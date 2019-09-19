FeedonThis: The concerns with the Bears’ offense continue

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - Once again, for a second-straight week, were talking about the Bears' struggling offense on Sports Feed.

This time, at least, it was after a victory by the team thanks to their defense and the leg of Eddy Pineiro. But performances like this from the group won't help the team if they hope to repeat as NFC North champions.

Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman discussed the struggles of the group on Thursday's show, and you can watch their full discussion in #FeedonThis in the video above.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

No NFL picks with a Monday night game this week, but there were still a few NCAA games for Josh and Jarrett to select.

See who they picked in the video above.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A ploy by a grocery story in Georgia that is partial to the Bulldogs ahead of their game against Notre Dame triggered an interesting conversation between Jarrett and Josh.

See that fun Social Fodder segment in the video above.