Cubs Game Notes For Thursday vs. St. Louis
- The Cardinals and Cubs play one another seven times in their final 10 games, with four games at Wrigley Field this weekend followed by three in St. Louis to close the season. The Cubs are 6-0 against the Cardinals at Wrigley in 2019 – their longest single-season home winning streak in the series since taking the first seven meetings in 2006.
- Louis leads the majors with a 2.83 ERA this month and has four shutouts – no other team has more than two in September.
- Paul Goldschmidt has a team-high 16 RBI this month and leads all of baseball with 17 walks in September in 17 games. He had 15 walks in 50 games in June and July.
- Jack Flaherty, the scheduled starter for the opener, has a 1.05 ERA since the All-Star break, currently besting Bob Gibson’s 1.19 second-half ERA in 1968 for the lowest in franchise history dating to the first All-Star Game in 1933 (min. 70 innings pitched after break).
- The Cubs counter with Kyle Hendricks, who has a 1.75 ERA at home. His 2.56 career ERA in 80 games at Wrigley Field trails only Lon Warneke’s 2.48 ERA for the lowest at Wrigley since 1920 among pitchers that have made at least 60 starts there.
- Nicholas Castellanos hit his 56th double of the season Wednesday, and now has seven in his last six games to go with eight RBI and nine runs. He is the only Cub in the live-ball era to record at least seven doubles, eight RBI and nine runs in a six-game span, and joins Joey Votto from 2009 as the only NL players to do it in the divisional era.