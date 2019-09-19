× Comebacks for the Cubs weren’t enough in an extra inning loss to the Cardinals

CHICAGO – For the beginning of a critical series, you couldn’t have asked for any more drama.

There was the shocking return of an injured player that was announced minutes before first pitch. The visiting starter enjoyed a strong night as his hitters broke through against the home team’s ace. A major rally, featuring another comeback of an injured player, pushed a memorable contest to extra innings.

It was a bit of October in late December, but unfortunately for the Cubs, some inspired returns on their side were not enough to get them a critical victory over the Cardinals.

Matt Carpenter’s 10th inning homer was the last plot twist on a pressure-packed night at Wrigley Field as St. Louis got out with a 5-4 victory to increase their lead in the National League’s Central Division to three games over the hosts. The dramatic return of Anthony Rizzo and a quick appearance by Javier Baez along with a three-run ninth inning rally weren’t enough to pick up a critical win.

Instead, the Cubs are now completely on the outside of the playoffs looking in, having fallen a game behind the Brewers for the National League’s second Wild Card spot. Milwaukee knocked off San Diego at home earlier on Thursday to turn up the pressure on the Cubs for the rest of this critical series.