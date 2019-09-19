Chicago Scene: Greg Murray – author & photographer of “Pit Bull Heroes: 49 Underdogs With Resilience & Heart”

Greg Murray - Photographer, Author & Advocate
Events:
Photos for Charity at North Ave Beach. (3:00 p.m.-5:30 p.m. – photo sessions; 5:30 p.m.-6:00 p.m. – book signing)
Mini Session Details
- Cost - $75 minimum. $25 for a signed copy of Pit Bull Heroes and at least $50 that will go to Chicago Bully Breed Rescue(CBBR). More than $50 for CBBR will be greatly appreciated.
- Location - South end of North Ave Beach area, near the chess pavilion
- Length of Session - 15 minutes
- Number of edited photos delivered to you in a private gallery to purchase prints from - 5 to 10
- Web-sized edited photos to download and share on social media
- Number of dogs - Up to 2 from the same household
Limited number of spots. Sign up at http://www.gmurrayphoto.com
+
Signing and selling books at Petco 2000 N. Clybourn Ave. from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 21
http://www.gmurrayphoto.com/Chicago/
*Adoptable dog with Greg today is from http://www.cbbr.org/