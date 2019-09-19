× Anthony Rizzo makes surprise return to Cubs lineup

CHICAGO – He’s back!

With Cubs fans hoping to retake the division this weekend, Anthony Rizzo will lead off tonight against the Cardinals.

Rizzo had to be helped off the field in the third inning of Sunday’s game against the Pirates after rolling his right ankle badly.

The Cubs say Rizzo sprained his right ankle, but x-rays showed no fracture.

The team initially released its lineup today without him, but updated it an hour before the game. He replaces Victor Caratini at first.

Chicago is currently tied with Milwaukee for the last wildcard spot.