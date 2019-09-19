Anthony Rizzo makes surprise return to Cubs lineup

Posted 6:06 PM, September 19, 2019, by , Updated at 06:14PM, September 19, 2019

Anthony Rizzo #44 of the Chicago Cubs prior to the game against the St. Louis Cardinals at Wrigley Field on September 30, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Andrew Weber/Getty Images)

CHICAGO – He’s back!

With Cubs fans hoping to retake the division this weekend, Anthony Rizzo will lead off tonight against the Cardinals.

Rizzo had to be helped off the field in the third inning of Sunday’s game against the Pirates after rolling his right ankle badly.

The Cubs say Rizzo sprained his right ankle, but x-rays showed no fracture.

The team initially released its lineup today without him, but updated it an hour before the game. He replaces Victor Caratini at first.

Chicago is currently tied with Milwaukee for the last wildcard spot.

