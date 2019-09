CHICAGO — Police are investigating after a 28-year-woman was shot on Chicago’s Near West Side Wednesday.

It happened just after noon in the 200 block of North Milwaukee. Police said she was walking on the sidewalk with a crowd of people when she was shot in the back by a male offender who rode by the crowd on a bicycle.

The woman was transported to Northwest Hospital where she was rushed into surgery.l

No one is in custody. Check back for updates.

Police say this is the man they’re looking for who shot a woman in the Fulton River District in Chicago today. Detectives think the victim was specifically “targeted.” Latest on @WGNNews at 4pm. pic.twitter.com/qugFEpyF2d — Ben Bradley (@BenBradleyTV) September 18, 2019