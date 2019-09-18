WGN-TV to air Chicago Bears game on Sept. 23, launches ‘Savoring Sweetness’ Podcast

WGN-TV TO AIR CHICAGO BEARS GAME

ON SEPTEMBER 23

WGN-TV LAUNCHES PODCAST “SAVORING SWEETNESS”

CHICAGO—September 18, 2019 – Chicago’s Very Own WGN-TV will broadcast Monday Night Football on September 23rd as Khalil Mack, Mitch Trubisky and the Chicago Bears battle Adrian Peterson and the Washington Redskins from FedExField. The game will be preceded by the Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois Pregame Show hosted by Lauren Magiera and Jarrett Payton, live from Landover, Maryland.

In celebration of WGN-TV airing Monday Night Football, WGN-TV is inviting viewers to “Show Us Your Game Face.” Go to WGNTV.com/Contests to upload YOUR Game Face photo. One lucky winner will be chosen on Friday, September 20 at noon to win a $300 gift card to Brown’s Chicken.

WGN-TV recently aired a special titled “Savoring Sweetness: The Life & Times of Walter Payton” to honor the 20th anniversary of the passing of one of the greatest running backs of all time. The full interviews with Payton’s teammates, family and friends have been made into a weekly podcast titled “Savoring Sweetness.” Son Jarrett Payton hosts the podcasts, eight in total, which will be released every Thursday for the next several weeks and made available at WGNTV.com/Payton and wherever podcasts are available.

