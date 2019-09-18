Warmer than normal temps on tap here the next 2 weeks; the northbound moisture with Tropical Storm“Imelda’s” remnants, responsible for up to 21” of rain & twisters in the Houston, TX area Wed, may fuel Sunday downpours here
-
Rain moving through Chicago area
-
Warm, dry weather to dominate here while drenching downpours target the Plains
-
Severe weather possible this afternoon
-
Disturbance tugs temp-dropping “NNE” winds into city Wed., plus some mainly late-day/nighttime light rain; warm, humid tropical air and 80°+ weekend highs to fuel scattered t-storms; season’s first hot weather showing up on model forecasts the following weekend
-
Severe weather threat ends here, but some heavy rainfall still possible especially across the southern suburbs
-
-
Weekend heat index could hit 100, thanks to temps. in the 90s and high humidity
-
More storm reports
-
Tornado Warning expires, storm threats remain
-
“It’s raining cats and dogs”?
-
Cold front to trigger showers/t-storms Monday
-
-
Your Summer Weather Photos
-
Commerce secretary threatened to fire NOAA employees after Trump’s Dorian tweets, report says
-
Is July Chicago’s warmest month or is it August?