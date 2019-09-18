New ‘Devil Wears Prada’ musical to premiere in Chicago next year

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — A new Broadway musical based on the 2006 movie "The Devil Wears Prada" will premiere in Chicago next summer, and feature a score by Elton John, the Chicago Tribune reports.

The musical is set to play at the James M. Nederlander Theatre from July 14 through at least Aug. 16, 2020. It will be directed by Anna D. Shapiro, artistic director of Chicago's Steppenwolf Theatre Company, feature lyrics by Shaina Taub and a book by Paul Rudnick.

Single tickets aren't yet on sale, but group purchases can be made through Broadway in Chicago at 312-977-1710 or broadwayinchicago.com.