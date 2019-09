× Most rivers falling, but flooding continues on segments of northern Illinois rivers

Most rivers are in a slow fall with a few exceptions. Moderate Flooding continues at Gurnee and Lincolnshire on the Des Plaines River and Algonquin on the Fox River. Minor flooding is on-going at Shirland on the Pecatonica River, Montgomery on the Fox River, as well as at Russell and Des Plaines on the Des Plaines River. A Flood Advisory for near-bankfull conditions is in effect at River Forest on the Des Plaines River and Latham Park on the Rock River. Segments of rivers under Flood Warnings/Advisories are depicted in green on the headlined map.

Following is the latest Hydrologic River Summary issued by the Chicago National Weather Service: