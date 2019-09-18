× Monsoons and triple-digit temperatures in New Delhi, India

Dear Tom,

What gives in New Delhi, India? They have not had any triple-digit temps in quite a while.

John Sniegowski, Niles, Il .

Dear John,

The short answer is the monsoon, which peaks in New Delhi in the July-early September period. During monsoon season, more frequent clouds and rains keep the average high temperature there in the lower and middle 90s, as opposed to the triple-digit highs common in May and June. The city established a new all-time record high earlier this year when the mercury soared to 118 degrees on June 10. The record heat was attributed to dry, downslope west winds sweeping into the area, coupled with the intense June sun. Historically, New Delhi has logged triple-digit highs in every month from March-October.