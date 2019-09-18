Midday Fix: Emmy nominated documentary Personal Statement – taking a look at peer counseling and the need for more school counselors in public schools

Posted 11:26 AM, September 18, 2019, by

Juliane Dressner, director & producer

Enoch Jemmott, student in the film

The special encore airing of “Personal Statement” on PBS on Oct. 8, 201 and the website, http://www.personalstatementfilm.com

The film is also available for home viewing on Amazon and itunes,  Schools, community organizations and colleges can get the film for the educational distributor, GOOD DOCS.   https://www.gooddocs.net/personal-statement

The documentary was also just accepted into the 2019 Chicago International Children’s Film Festival – running November 1-10.  https://festival.facets.org/

