× Lunchbreak: Sofrito and details on the one-woman show Organic Sofrito or Other Recipes for Disaster

Venessa M. Diaz, playwright and star of her one-woman show Organic Sofrito or Other Recipes for Disaster, one of the opening productions of Destinos, the 3rd Chicago International Latino Theater Festival, kicking off September 19 and running through October 27.

http://venessadiaz.com

Events:

Organic Sofrito or Other Recipes for Disaster

UrbanTheater, 2620 W. Division St. in Humboldt Park https://urbantheaterchicago.org/

Part of Destinos, 3rd Chicago International Latino Theater Festival (the whole festival is 9/19-10/27 – featuring several different productions at various locations)

September 19-22, Thur- Sat at 7:30 p.m., Sun at 3 p.m.

Tickets: $15-$25

http://clata.org/destinos or call (312) 631-3112



Recipe:

Venessa Diaz’s Mom’s Sofrito recipe

Ingredients:



1 Bunch of Cilantro

1 Bunch of Recao or Culantro

3 Heads of Garlic

1 Large Onion

1 Green Bell Pepper

2 Red Bell Peppers

2 Cups of Ajicito (aka. aji Dulce, sweet chili’s, cachucha peppers)

1/4 cup of olive oil

Fine ground sea salt to taste

Directions:

Rinse, dry and chop veggies and herbs into small chunks and place into a large common bowl.

Pour 1/4 cup (more if needed) of olive oil into a blender. Slowly add ingredients and blend in batches. When all done slowly stir with wooden spoon until well incorporated and pour into large glass mason jar (24-32 oz.)

When cooking: In a shallow sautéing pan, gently heat oil and add Sofrito as needed. Simmer until cooked through and add to your dish.

Store in refrigerator for up to 2 weeks. If freezing, leave room in jar for liquid to expand. Can be frozen for up to 6 months.