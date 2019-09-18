× Laquan McDonald Inspector General report to be made public ‘soon’

CHICAGO – The inspector general assigned to the Laquan McDonald case will have his findings made available to the public “soon,” the mayor said Wednesday.

During the City Council meeting, aldermen approved the release of the 2016 report by Inspector General Joseph Ferguson.

Ferguson’s report was critical of at least 10 officers involved in the McDonald matter and Deputy Chief David McNaughton. McNaughton retired only days before Ferguson’s report was officially delivered.

The initial police report following the shooting cleared officer Jason Van Dyke of any wrongdoing. He was later charged with murder after the dashcam video was released.

Mayor Lightfoot said the Inspector General’s report will be released “soon.” No timetable was provided.