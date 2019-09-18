Itasca residents protest possible opening of drug rehab center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ITASCA, Ill. — Some residents in Itasca gathered in protest Wednesday evening against the opening of a possible drug rehab center.

The Haymarket Center wants to turn the Holiday Inn in the village into a drug and treatment center. However opponents say this is more than a case of “not in my backyard.” Over 1,200 signs saying, “No Haymarket” were around the area Wednesday evening ahead of a meeting to discuss the proposed plan.

However, most opponents agree that DuPage County needs drug and treatment facility, but they said their village is too small to support one. They said it will cost the village money, and they’re worried about safety.

Haymarket said said they have the experience to get this done right.

Officials said they haven’t seen enough data from them to see an informed decision.

Mayor Jeff Pruyn said the village has been asking for data, including EMS data, for months, which he said Haymarket has not sent over.

A meeting is scheduled Wednesday evening to discuss Haymarket’s request.