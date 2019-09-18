Chicago’s Pilsen makes top 10 list of world’s coolest neighborhoods

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Looking for somewhere new to explore? Chicagoans may not have to go very far. CNN Travel named Pilsen one of the world's top 10 coolest neighborhoods.

With its thriving street art community and up-and-coming gallery scene, the neighborhood has become a major art hub in Chicago.

CNN also gave the neighborhood points for its strong Mexican-American community presence, as huaraches and tortas on just about every corner mean you won't have a hard time finding something good to eat.

Other neighborhoods that made the list include Madrid's Embajadores, New York City's Astoria, Strasbourg-Saint-Denis in Paris, Historic Filipinotown in Los Angeles, Berlin's Wedding, Tokyo's Shimokitazawa and Lisbon's Arroios.