Backstreet Boys’ Nick Carter gets restraining order against brother Aaron Carter

Backstreet Boys’ Nick Carter has been granted a temporary restraining order against his younger brother, Aaron, after claiming he threatened to kill Nick’s wife and unborn child.

According to TMZ, Aaron must stay at least 100 feet away from Nick and his family, specifically their Las Vegas residence.

Nick said that the legal action came in light of what he called, “Aaron’s increasingly alarming behavior and his recent confession that he harbors thoughts and intentions.”

On Twitter, Aaron responded to the accusations saying, “I am astounded at the accusations being made against me and I do not wish harm to anyone, especially my family.”

Aaron also had some words for Nick, saying in one tweet, “Take care. @nickcarter we’re done for life.”

A hearing for a permanent restraining order is scheduled for Oct. 16.

On a recent episode of the TV show “The Doctors”, Aaron said he suffers from multiple personality disorder, schizophrenia, acute anxiety and manic depression.