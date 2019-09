Please enable Javascript to watch this video

After 25 years, we've made our own language around here. We've created buzz words and catch phrases that have captured the imagination. And the sensors.

On September 17, the WGN Morning News celebrated 25 years of on-air magic. Larry Potash, Robin Baumgarten, Paul Konrad, Pat Tomasulo, Dean Richards, Ana Belaval, Dan Ponce, Lauren Jiggetts, Morgan Kolkmeyer, Sarah Jindra and Marcus Leshock took a look back over the two and a half decades.