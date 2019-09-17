WGN 25: A million (give or take) minutes of Weather in a Minute

Posted 8:35 PM, September 17, 2019, by , Updated at 09:23PM, September 17, 2019

On September 17, the WGN Morning News celebrated 25 years of on-air magic. Larry Potash, Robin Baumgarten, Paul Konrad, Pat Tomasulo, Dean Richards, Ana Belaval, Dan Ponce, Lauren Jiggetts, Morgan Kolkmeyer, Sarah Jindra and Marcus Leshock took a look back over the two and a half decades.

