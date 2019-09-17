Judge denies motion to increase R. Kelly’s $1 million bond

Posted 7:27 AM, September 17, 2019, by , Updated at 10:46AM, September 17, 2019

CHICAGO — A Cook County judge denied a motion to increase R. Kelly’s $1 million bond.

Judge Lawrence Flood said it’s a “moot point” considering the singer is in federal custody.

The judge demanded Kelly show up for Tuesday’s status hearing on his 10-count sex assault case after he failed to appear in court last month.

Kelly remains in jail waiting for trial. Three new cases have been brought against Kelly since July: a federal case in Chicago, one in New York and another in Minnesota.

Kelly has denied any wrongdoing.

His next court date is Dec. 4, but the judge waived his appearance for that hearing.

