Some northern suburbs still underwater as Des Plaines River levels fall

Posted 5:31 PM, September 17, 2019

GURNEE, Ill. —While the rains may have stopped, many communities in the northern suburbs are still dealing with flood problems Tuesday.

After cresting at 10.5' on Monday, the National Weather Service says water levels in the Des Plaines River will continue to drop, falling below flood stage by Friday afternoon.

It’s not unusual for the Des Plaines and even Fox River to reach flood stage, so for many residents this isn’t their first rodeo.

Javier Herrera’s backyard has been underwater for days. Water marks on the fence show it has receded by several inches. But this isn't the first time; record flooding hit the area in 2017.

"Once you get on the news there’s a flash flood, you’re crossing your fingers. Because you know what’s coming," Herrera said.

On either side of Grand Avenue in Gurnee, the water is still and deep. The major thoroughfare has been closed for days, but just reopened.

In Lincolnshire, soccer fields and sidewalks remain flooded. Sandbags and temporary walls have kept some of the water out, but  businesses along Grand Avenue and the river have been closed for days. No one can get in.

Even though the water is receding, it's important to exercise caution, especially when it comes to flooded roads.

