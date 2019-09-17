Opening statements in trial for men accused of killing 9-year-old Tyshawn Lee

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Opening statements are expected to begin Tuesday in the trial of two men accused of killing 9-year-old Tyshawn Lee.

Dwright Boone-Doty and Corey Morgan are charged with killing the boy execution style in 2015, to send a message to his father, Pierre Stokes, a purported member of a rival gang.

Doty and Corey Morgan, will be tried together but before separate juries.

The third man accused in the attack, the alleged getaway driver Kevin Edwards, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in exchange for a 25-year prison sentence.

Prosecutors say Edwards drove Doty and Morgan to Dawes Park on the city’s South Side on the afternoon of Nov. 2, 2015, and waited with Morgan in the SUV while Boone-Doty approached Tyshawn, struck up a conversation, dribbled his basketball, offered to buy him a juice box and then led him to the alley, where he shot him several times at close range.

Doty's jury was selected on Friday and Morgan's jury section took place Monday.