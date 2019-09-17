× 4 Chicago officers honored for catching man with machete

CHICAGO — Four Chicago police officers who nabbed a man with a machete have been honored for their work.

Officers Fernando Ruiz, Jacob Geary, Connor Purdy and Jeremy Keller all received special recognition today by the Chicago Police Memorial Foundation on Tuesday.

The group said the officers responded to a call of a man throwing rocks off a viaduct on Sept. 1.

When they got to the scene, they saw a man lying on the ground and another waving a machete.

The officers were able to subdue the man with the machete by tasing him.

For their efforts, the foundation named them September Officers of the Month.