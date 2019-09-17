Lunchbreak: Smash Burger
Jason Friedland, Regional Culinary Manager, The Hampton Social
- River North – 353 W. Hubbard Street, Chicago, IL 60654
- Streeterville – 164 E. Grand Ave, Chicago, IL 60611
- Burr Ridge, IL – 705 Village Center Drive, Burr Ridge, IL 60527
- Skokie, IL – 4999 Old Orchard Center, Skokie, IL 60077
- South Barrington, IL – 100 W. Higgins Road, South Barrington, IL 60010
http://www.thehamptonsocial.com/
Recipe:
SMASH BURGER INGREDIENTS:
6 oz. Burger Patties (yields two burgers)
2 Burger Buns
1 tsp. Salt and Pepper mix
2 oz. (4 T) Unsalted Butter, room temperature
1 1/2 oz. (3T) Velveeta Cheese, shredded
1 oz. (1T) Mustard Mayo
4 Pickle Slices
SMASH BURGER PROCEDURE:
- Place burgers on flat top, season the first side evenly with 1/4 tsp. of the salt and pepper mix coast to coast. Smash patties using two spatulas in crisscross form and press down to make the burgers flat. Cook patties flipping only once and completely smashing down on the patties to flat thin charred patties.
- Smear 1 ounce of butter on each side of the burger bun and griddle bun with butter on flattop to a golden brown. Once top bun is toasted, flip over on the flat top and toast the top for 1 to 1 1/2 minutes.
- When burgers are ready, place 3/4 oz. (1.5 T) of cheese on top of each patty and “gently” melt cheese for approximately 20-25
- Spread mayo on the bottom bun. Stack one burger on top of the other and place on top of the mayo.
- Spread pickles on top of the top burger and place toasted top bun on the top.
MUSTARD MAYO INGREDIENTS:
1 tbsp. Guldens Mustard
1/4 cup Mayonnaise
MUSTARD MAYO PROCEDURE:
- In a mixing bowl, mix mustard and mayonnaise with a wire whisk until well blended.