Judge demands R. Kelly show-up to Tuesday court hearing in Chicago

CHICAGO — Singer R. Kelly is due in court Tuesday for a status hearing on his 10-count sex assault case.

The judge in the case is demanding that Kelly show up, after he failed to appear for a hearing last month.

Kelly is in jail waiting for trial.

Three new cases have been brought against Kelly since July; a federal case in Chicago, one in New York and another in Minnesota.

Kelly has denied any wrongdoing.