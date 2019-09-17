× Jogger critical following Lake Shore Drive crash

CHICAGO – A 65-year-old woman is in critical condition after getting struck Tuesday morning on Lake Shore Drive.

At around 6:45 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 500 block of S. Lake Shore Drive on the report of a crash involving a pedestrian. Police said the woman was jogging across the left turn lane on a green light when she was struck by a vehicle.

She was transported to Northwestern Hospital in critical condition.

Police said the driver stayed at the scene.